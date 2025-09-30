Gov. Kehoe pledges Missouri National Guard help for ICE operations in state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said the state will provide members of the Missouri National Guard to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.

According to a release Tuesday morning, Kehoe said the Missouri National Guard will start assistance on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Their roles will be to assist with data entry, case management and logistical support. Those participating in the effort were selected on a volunteer basis and are eligible to be on duty through Sept. 30, 2026. It wasn't immediately clear how many National Guard members volunteered for the assignment.

Kehoe says their work will allow ICE personnel to “focus on core enforcement and security functions.”

“Public safety, keeping Missourians safe, and upholding the rule of law is our administration’s top priority,” Kehoe said in Tuesday’s release .”The Missouri National Guard is uniquely equipped to provide this essential administrative support, and we are confident their contributions will be invaluable to immigration enforcement efforts.”

ICE operates a field office at 11125 N. Ambassador Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kehoe said the activation was prompted by “a request for assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to the Department of War to ensure the resources and personnel needed to effectively enforce immigration laws and maintain operational control of the border.”

