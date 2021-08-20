Gov. Kelly to visit with Wyandotte County faith leaders Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will visit Wyandotte County at noon on Saturday to speak with faith leaders.

At the Faith in Action vaccination site, Kelly plans to have a conversation with community churches about how they are helping to spread messages about vaccination.

Kelly will emphasize the importance of faith leaders encouraging their communities to get vaccinated, according to the governor's office.

She plans to congratulate clinic participants for their actions to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.

Kelly held a press conference Friday to address the severity of hospital and ICU capacity in Kansas as COVID-19 cases surge.