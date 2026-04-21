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Gov. Laura Kelly announces nearly $19M for 53 aviation projects across Kansas

Laura Kelly
John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to supporters as she nears the end of her campaign for reelection, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Shawnee County Democratic Party headquarters in Topeka, Kansas. Going into the election, both parties saw her race against Republican challenger and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a tossup. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Laura Kelly
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced $18.9 million for 53 airport development projects across the state.

Along with local matches, the awards will contribute $95 million in total improvements to the Sunflower State's aviation network.

Kelly says the investment is crucial to enhancing the connectivity that fuels local economies.

"Through bipartisan collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration and community leaders, we are leveraging state dollars to make vital improvements that benefit the entire state," Kelly said.

The Kansas Department of Aviation received 105 applications seeking a combined $38.87 million for this round of grants.

The Northeast Kansas projects awarded include:

  • Johnson County Executive Airport (Olathe) $37,325 for runway 36 runup area
  • Lawrence Regional Airport $201,690 Taxiway A pavement rehabilitation
  • New Century Air Center (Olathe) $1,276,248 Runaway 18/36 construction, lighting and signage, taxiway sealing
  • Sherman Army Airfield (Fort Leavenworth) $69,102 to seal civilian taxiway and apron

Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed says airports are an important part of the Kansas transportation system.

"By prioritizing safety and preservation today, we are building a transportation system that works for all Kansans well into the future," Reed said.

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