Gov. Parson doesn't recommend funds for Holocaust Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson's budget recommendations do not include any funding for a state commission dedicated to teaching about the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission is seeking $32,000 for fiscal year 2023, with the funds to be used for workshops, an updated website and an annual remembrance event, the Springfield News-Leader reported .

Parson's budget recommendations do not include any funding for the commission, whose funding goes through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The education department handles funding requests for several commissions and the Holocaust commission is the only one that Parson recommended receive no money.

A spokeswoman for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The governor only makes recommendations for funding. Only the Legislature has the authority to allocate state money.

Parson recommended $2.05 million and one new worker for the Missouri Charter Public Schools Commission. which asked for $2.2 million and three full-time workers.

He is also recommending $32,000 to fund the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

In total, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is asking for $10.4 billion for fiscal year 2023; Parson's requests total $10.5 billion.

—

