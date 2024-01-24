Gov. Parson: Missouri receives nearly $93M in federal funding to improve, expand I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri received nearly $93 million in federal funding to help improve and expand Interstate 70, Gov. Mike Parson announced in his State of State address Wednesday.

Parson made the announcement alongside Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, who helped secure the funding from an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant.

The money will be used to improve truck parking, intelligent transportation systems, work zone safety technology and workforce development on the highway.

Parson said the end goal is to add a third lane to I-70.

"For decades, the expansion of I-70 was talked about in the State Capitol. After decades of inaction, our administration, with the help of the General Assembly, secured a historic investment of $2.8 billion last year to add a third lane across our state," Parson said. "This additional grant money will help us build upon our historic investment and continue our administration's commitment to improving our state's infrastructure. We thank Congressman Graves for his leadership in securing this grant, the largest transportation grant Missouri has ever received."

The governor first called on Missouri lawmakers to set aside $860 million in funding last January to expand and improve I-70.

Lawmakers later set aside $2.8 billion to improve I-70 from St.Louis to Kansas City.

Parson's office said the first contract to improve the highway will be presented to the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission on Feb. 4.

The first part of the project would focus on a portion of Route 63 in Columbia to Route 54 in Kingdom City, according to Parson's office.

The second leg of the project would focus on a section of the highway from Warrenton to Wentzville, followed by a third from Blue Springs to Odessa.

Construction for the first installation of the project could begin in summer 2024, with other additions following in 2025.

“Thanks to the leadership of Congressman Graves, this grant award acknowledges the national importance of the Improve I-70 corridor,” said Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation. “MoDOT submitted an aggressive application for the Improve I-70 program through a federal project discretionary grant opportunity to add to the historic funding provided by the General Assembly and Governor Parson. With the award of this grant, it will allow the Improve I-70 corridor to enhance safety, increase technology, and improve innovation throughout the first three projects.”

—