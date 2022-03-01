Gov. Parson selects new Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the new director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) on Tuesday.

Paula Nickelson will serve as acting DHSS director starting Tuesday.

"Paula was a key player in Missouri's COVID-19 response efforts and has been a valued member at DHSS for more than 22 years," Parson said in a statement. "We are confident in her abilities and proud to welcome her to our Cabinet as we move forward from the COVID pandemic and prepare for what comes next in public health."

During her time with DHSS, Nickelson led programs in maternal health, chronic disease prevention and emergency preparedness and response.

Nickelson helped establish Missouri's first PPE warehouse, efforted COVID mitigation strategies in long-term care facilities, worked on Missouri's antigen testing program and led N95 mask decontamination system efforts during initial PPE shortages in the state's response to COVID-19.

“I am committed to enhancing our collaborative work with our local public health partners, our health care and behavioral health partners and all community partners," Nickelson said in a statement. "We will be focusing on the state’s leading causes of morbidity and mortality; prioritizing health equity; and ensuring updated data systems, performance management, and operational excellence tools are in place so we can serve Missourians in the best ways possible.”

The appointment comes after Parson accepted the resignation of former DHSS Director Don Kaureauf after conservative senators and protesters voiced concerns that he was encouraging COVID-19 vaccines and questioned his personal anti-abortion beliefs.

