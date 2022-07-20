Watch Now
Gov. Parson to travel to Germany, Netherlands to promote business

Governor Mike Parson speaks at the Transition Center of Kansas City.
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 20, 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson will travel to Germany and the Netherlands next week for a trade mission to promote Missouri businesses and trade.

Missouri exported nearly $679 million in goods to Germany last year and more than $223 million to the Netherlands, according to the governor's office.

The trip will include stops in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, Germany, as well as Amsterdam and the Hague, Netherlands, where the governor will meet with government officials, diplomats and business leaders to promote Missouri.

The trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.

