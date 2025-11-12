Government shutdown delays veteran headstones, affects cemetery maintenance

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Veterans Day marked Tamara Glasper's first visit to the cemetery since her father's burial in early October. Where his headstone should stand, only a temporary grave marker remains — a direct result of the government shutdown.

“It’s just kind of sad that it’s not there yet. The government shutdown affects everything — and it shouldn’t be that way,” Tamara said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, burials are still taking place at national cemeteries during the shutdown. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits are also still being processed.

However, the shutdown has halted grounds maintenance and placement of permanent headstones. Applications for pre-need burials at VA cemeteries are also not being processed.

It’s not the only difference families noticed this Veterans Day.

“I was kind of surprised not to see the flags out on the graves,” Tamara said.

Another family visiting noticed the same thing.

“This doesn’t seem right. It ain’t Veterans Day, because look — nobody out here has a flag unless their family put it there. And that’s not right,” they said.

They also mentioned how tall the grass is: “It’s going to get too high. Who’s going to cut it?”

One woman visits her dad gravesite every two weeks. She didn’t notice a difference in the grass but said there are fewer maintenance workers around. “I haven’t seen too many out,” she said.

I’ve been trying to reach the Leavenworth National Cemetery since last week but haven’t heard back.

Families are hoping the shutdown will be over soon — especially considering how workers are being financially affected.

“They have to survive. They have to eat. They have to pay the utilities, you know? They have to feed their children,” she said.

