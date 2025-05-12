Graduation season brings increased interest in trade schools

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant.

As graduation season begins, many students are getting ready to head off to college this fall.

But this year, there’s a noticeable trend: a growing number of graduates are choosing to pursue a different path - trade schools.

The shift has gained significant momentum in the wake of the pandemic, driven in part by the rising costs of college tuition and student debt.

One student embracing the shift is Chris Rocha, a St. James high school senior eager to forge a career in the trades.

Two years ago, he was contemplating his options but has since narrowed his focus thanks to a specialized program called the Heavy Metal Summer Experience.

“This program really helped my confidence and narrowed down my decision,” Rocha said. “Going and seeing the pipefitters, the plumbers, and the sheet metal workers helped me realize that sheet metal and plumbing weren’t for me; I wanted to be a pipe fitter.”

The demand for programs like the Heavy Metal Summer Experience has surged.

This year, 117 applicants vied for just 30 spots in the program, underscoring a growing interest in skilled trades.

Mindy Rocha, Chris's mother and the founder of CJ Industries, a mechanical and construction company, understands the urgency of developing the next generation of skilled workers.

“We still have a lack of skilled tradespeople,” she said. “That hasn’t changed. The earlier we can get to high school students or middle school students and let them know that this is a viable career path, the better.”

As seasoned workers retire, the need for skilled labor grows. Mindy Rocha has witnessed this firsthand in her industry and is excited to see her son stepping into this career path.

She and Chris believe the movement towards trade schools signifies a cultural shift in how young people view their future careers.

As they weigh their options, an increasing number are finding that trade schools offer better opportunities for success and security.

“We’re losing a lot of people within the next few years and we need more people to know that this is an option," Chris said.

