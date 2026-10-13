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Grain Valley man killed in single vehicle crash on S. Buckner Tarsney Road Monday night

Missouri Highway Patrol
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Missouri Highway Patrol
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley man was killed in a single vehicle crash on S. Buckner Tarsney Road at E. Colbern Road Monday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 40-year-old man from Grain Valley was driving southbound on S. Buckner Tarsney Road just before 9 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle died on the scene.

The MSHP says he was wearing his seatbelt.

An investigation is underway.

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