Grain Valley man killed in single vehicle crash on S. Buckner Tarsney Road Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley man was killed in a single vehicle crash on S. Buckner Tarsney Road at E. Colbern Road Monday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 40-year-old man from Grain Valley was driving southbound on S. Buckner Tarsney Road just before 9 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
The vehicle then caught fire.
The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle died on the scene.
The MSHP says he was wearing his seatbelt.
An investigation is underway.