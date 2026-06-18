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Grain Valley police search for missing boy, 13, who has autism

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KSHB
Benjamin Massey
Benjamin Massey Missing.png
Benjamin Massey - missing
Benjamin Massey - missing
Benjamin Massey - missing
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grain Valley Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who has autism.

Benjamin Massey was last seen in Grain Valley around 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, near Interstate 70 and Buckner Tarsney Road.

At 11 a.m. The Grain Valley Police Department began searching for Massey near Price Chopper and Matthews Elementary School in Grain Valley with drones and K9 teams.

Residents may notice an increased law enforcement presence in the area throughout the day.

Massey is 5'-8" tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair.

He is wearing a black do-rag, black shirt and gray shorts, and is carrying a pink spray ground backpack.

Massey does not have his phone, AirPods, wallet or money.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Grain Valley Police Department at (816) 847-6250-ext. 1, or the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (816) 795-1960.

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