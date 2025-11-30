Grain Valley Santa Bus future uncertain as city cracks down on requirements

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

For thirty years the Grain Valley Santa Bus brought joy and tradition to the community, but recent events could force the bus to close after this year.

The GV Santa Bus was created by Chuck Johnston and goes around neighborhoods handing out presents and lets kids get pictures with Santa.

KSHB Santa Claus

Despite the tradition and years of service, the past two years were rocky for Santa sleigh style bus.

The City of Grain Valley is cracking down on the requirements it said were previously overlooked.

Johnston said they've been operating the bus for over two and a half decades without issue but now he feels the city's causing issues.

"I just wanted the status quo. Keep the doing things the way we’ve been doing them unless we find something wrong with it," Johnston said.

One of the issues surrounds city resources being used to escort the bus through neighborhoods. Johnston said in past years on duty officers helped lead the bus in their cruisers, managing traffic while kids were around the streets.

That later changed to Volunteer in Police Services but still used police squad cars.

This year, the city said it was not going to supply the police car to the bus but did offer alternate options.

"The problem now is that they say we have a city vehicle the city’s potentially liable. Well, they’re liable if there’s an negligence on their part," Johnston said.

KSHB Chuck Johnston

In a lengthy news release the city also said requirements were not met due to city ordinances. While the requirements weren't met, the release said the bus was able to operate as a private event without city resources.

Johnston said for three decades he's operated this bus safely and he feels the city's adding barriers.

"We know the safety measures we need to take. We don’t have them written out for them. Now for them that’s a big thing they want to see them in writing," said Johnston.

The city said it has no involvement in the event this year.

In part the city said:

This decision does not mean that the City is “canceling” the Santa Bus. The Santa Bus is not a City-run event, and whether it takes place is a decision made solely by its private organizers. As with any private activity using public streets, the organizers are responsible for complying with all applicable traffic laws, ordinances, and permitting requirements, including the City’s special event process.



We understand that many residents feel a strong emotional connection to this tradition and that recent discussion at the Board of Aldermen meeting has caused concern and confusion. The members of the Board, City staff, and GVPD all care deeply about the children and families of Grain Valley. Our first responsibility, especially where children are involved, is to make sure events are as safe as we can reasonably make them.



Looking ahead, the City remains committed to supporting safe, family-friendly holiday activities. We welcome any community group or organizer—including those involved with the Santa Bus—to work with City staff earlier in the year so that future events can continue in a way that honors long-standing traditions while meeting today’s safety, insurance, and legal requirements.

Read the city's full release here.

Johnston said he's not sure where they'll go from here but he knows he doesn't want to battle.

"If I can’t get this resolved by the end of the year, I’m not going to have people start donating to me because I’m not going to do it again. I’m not going to fight the city every year on this. It’s ridicules," said Johnston.

Johnston said he's committed to continue building memories and being a light for families in and around Grain Valley even if the tradition doesn't continue.

Some city leaders are planning to meet with Johnston over the next several weeks to figure out the future of the Santa Bus.