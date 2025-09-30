Gram & Dun expanding to Northland with location in Argosy Casino & Hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gram & Dun is expanding to the Northland.

In January 2026, the restaurant will open a location at the Argosy Casino & Hotel in Riverside.

Argosy and W. VinZant Restaurants promise the addition of Gram & Dun will provide a unique, upscale culinary experience for guests.

“Whether guests are joining us for breakfast or lunch or celebrating a night out at Argosy Casino & Hotel, we’re excited to offer a unique dining experience that’s satisfying and memorable from the moment you arrive,” Lance George, Argosy vice president/general manager, said in a news release.

The casino restaurant will feature 250 seats with flexible private dining rooms and outdoor seating.

Gram & Dun’s menu will highlight locally-sourced ingredients, signature cocktails and a sommelier-manicured wine selection.

And with a focus on a “smart, modern atmosphere,” Gram & Dun seeks to “become a beloved destination of the Northland.”

Argosy Casino & Hotel is located at 777 NW Argosy Casino Parkway.

