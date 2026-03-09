Grandview C-4 School District appoints first female superintendent in district's history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Stephanie Amaya has been appointed the new superintendent of the Grandview C-4 School District.

She will be the first female superintendent in the district's history.

Amaya will replace the current superintendent, Dr. Kenny Rodrequez, who will exit the role on June 30.

"Although the timeline required us to move quickly, the board approached this decision with great care and diligence," Board President Helen Ransom said in part in a press release. "Dr. Amaya's credibility within our district, her relationships across the community and her accomplishments made it clear she was the right leader at the right time."

Amaya has more than 32 years in public education experience, and she has served for the past five years as assistant superintendent of human resources for the school district.

Throughout her career she has held roles as a teacher, school counselor, social worker, building principal, district director and assistant superintendent.

Amaya said in a press release, "It is an honor to serve as superintendent."

"I look forward to partnering with our students, staff, families and community as we build on our strong foundation and continue moving Grandview C-4 forward together," she added.

An opportunity for the community, parents and staff to visit with the new superintendent and learn more about her vision for the district will be announced soon, per the school district.

—