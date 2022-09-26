Grandview man killed, 2 others injured in Cass County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man was killed and two others suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. on Route D on 166th Road in Cass County.

Charles A. Puhr, 44, of Grandview was reportedly traveling at a high speed in a 1997 Honda, and struck a 1984 Chevrolet as it entered his path, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Puhr was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet of Belton both suffered serious injuries and were also transported to an area hospital.

