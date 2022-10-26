Grandview man pleads guilty to involvement in $4.1 million meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders.

Markus Michael A. Patterson, 39, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed approximately 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas.

Under federal law, Patterson is subject to a mandatory sentence of at least 15 years in federal prison without parole and could potentially serve a life sentence in federal prison without parole. Patterson must also pay up to $4.16 million, which represents the proceeds he received from the drug-trafficking conspiracy,

Patterson admitted in federal court that from Jan. 1, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2018, he participated with others in conspiracies to distribute meth and launder drug proceeds.

Patterson was arrested on Aug. 30, 2018, at a hotel in Phelps County, Missouri, where police found approximately one pound of meth, $8,742 in cash, which was the proceeds of drug sales which Patterson was supposed to return to his source in Kansas City, and drug paraphernalia in his hotel room and car at the time of his arrest.

The drug-trafficking organization that Patterson was associated with was also responsible for two murders in Aug. 2018.

Patterson is among 30 co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case.

