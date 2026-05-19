Grandview names new police chief with over 20 years of experience with department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview has named a new police chief who will begin this weekend.

Capt. Richard Rodgers' first day as chief will be Saturday, May 23.

He will replace Chief Charles Iseman upon his retirement on Friday, May 22.

Iseman has led the Grandview Police Department for 15 years and has served with the department for 35 years.

A pinning ceremony for Rodgers is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday during a Board of Aldermen special regular session at Grandview City Hall, 1200 Main St.

Rodgers joined the department in 1999. He served as an operator and commander on the SWAT team and conducted assignments with the honor guard, field training program, special operations and communications.

Rodgers earned a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration from Park University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Missouri. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class 252.

—