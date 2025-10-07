Grandview Police receives $50K state grant for training simulator, officer pay

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

The Grandview Police Department has received $50,000 through Missouri's Blue Shield Grant program to purchase an “advanced training simulator” that will help officers practice de-escalation techniques and crime scene procedures.

This is a six-month follow-up story, previously showing how the City of Grandview wass one of the first 15 cities in Missouri to earn the Blue Shield Community designation under Gov. Mike Kehoe's new initiative to support law enforcement.

“The training system allows officers to experience interactive scenarios through immersive technology that can incorporate pre-programmed digital environments, 3D scanned locations and live actors using green screen technology,” Grandview spokesperson Valarie Poindexter said.

KSHB 41

Grandview was among 201 Missouri communities that earned the Blue Shield designation under the Blue Shield initiative, making them eligible for the state funding.

"We had high expectations when we announced the Blue Shield Program on our first day in office, but the work Missouri communities have put into fighting crime and supporting law enforcement has been tremendous," Kehoe said.

The Blue Shield Program distributed nearly $10 million in grants to communities across Missouri that could demonstrate comprehensive plans to fight crime and support law enforcement.

KSHB 41

In addition to the grant, Grandview also announced significant budget increases aimed at recruiting experienced officers. The city's new budget includes salary increases that allow POST-certified officers to earn up to $78,000 when joining the department.

"Due to our need for police officers, there is a large increase for experienced police officers," Poindexter said.

Poindexter said the department is actively recruiting both experienced officers and new candidates, including sponsoring recruits through the police academy and covering tuition costs .

City of Grandview

City of Grandview

Grandview Police Chief Charlie Iseman previously emphasized the department's commitment to community policing and officer development.

"We have a motto here: 'Move to the badge,'" Iseman said.

To earn Blue Shield designation, communities had to demonstrate extraordinary investments in public safety, community policing initiatives, officer recruitment and retention programs, and compliance with Missouri crime reporting requirements.

The state grants funded various law enforcement equipment across Missouri communities, including 388 mobile data terminals, 351 body cameras, 151 license plate readers, 102 ballistic vests, 91 interoperable radios and 56 vehicles.

Gabby Picard

"The Blue Shield communities are investing the state grants they are receiving in ballistic vests, body cameras, license plate readers, radios, dash cameras, patrol vehicles, UTVs and other equipment that will make a real difference to crime fighting every day," said Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Mark James.

In Megan’s previous reporting, Grandview's police budget has increased by 40% over the past four years, allowing the department to add more officers, hire a crime analyst and invest in new technology including license plate readers and body-worn cameras.

KSHB 41

Iseman said major crimes in Grandview decreased by 6% last year.

Communities must maintain their Blue Shield commitments through annual reporting to retain their designation. Another opportunity for communities to apply for Blue Shield status and future grants will be available in 2026.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

—