Great Southern Bank to close 2 Kansas City-area branches among series of closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Springfield, Missouri-based Great Southern Bank notified state officials last week that it plans to close several of its banking centers later this year, including two in the Kansas City area.

In a June 30 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification email to Missouri officials, the bank announced it is closing nine banking centers across Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa and Kansas.

Among the locations closing is the bank’s branch at 15315 W. 135th Street in Olathe. The Olathe closure will impact four employees.

The bank is also closing its branch at 150 SE Todd George Parkway in Lee’s Summit. Three employees will be affected there.

Across all banking center closures and layoffs at its Springfield headquarters, a total of 66 employees will be affected, 45 of them in Missouri.

The first round of closures and layoffs is scheduled for Sept. 25 and 30, with the third round on Oct. 1, 2026.

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