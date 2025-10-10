Grocery chain Dillons set to return to Kansas City market with store in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dillons, a Hutchinson-based grocery chain, has announced plans to return to the Kansas City market with a $40 million store in Olathe.

The new Olathe store will be located at the intersection of College Boulevard and South Valley Road.

“We are excited to announce Dillons’ expansion into the Kansas City area with our first Dillons Marketplace in Olathe,” Dillons Stores Division President Steve Dreher said in a release Friday.

Dreher said the company is working with Olathe city officials on the exact details of the store.

“This announcement marks not only Dillons' return, but the beginning of our journey in the KC market,” Dreher said.

Olathe Mayor John Bacon called the planned store a “huge win for our community.”

“We’re thrilled about this project coming to Olathe,” Bacon said in Friday’s release. “We’ve always had a wonderful relationship with Dillons, and we look forward to their return to our community.”

The grocer plans to open its latest store in northeast Kansas on Oct. 17, with the opening of a store in Lawrence.

—