Group moving TWA Moonliner II rocket from Crossroads to TWA Museum at Downtown Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The TWA Moonliner II rocket that's been perched atop the old TWA headquarters building in the Crossroads Arts District is moving to a new home.

Later this month, crews are set to move the Moonliner II from the building at 1785 Baltimore Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, to the TWA Museum at the Kansas City Airport - Wheeler Field.

The Moonliner II was first displayed at the TWA headquarters between 1956 and the early 1960s. In 1962, it was sold to a travel trailer company in Concordia, Missouri.

Many years later, it was purchased by Columbia, Missouri-native Dan Viets, who restored it and painted to the original TWA colors before loaning it to the Airline History Museum in 1997.

Crews from Belger Cartage Service, Inc. are set to move the Moonliner II rocket at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27. The Airline History Museum thanked the Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department and Signature Aviation for their support of the rocket relocation.

The Moonliner II is a smaller version to the TWA-sponsored Moonliner rocket that was a Disneyland ride from 1955 until 1961.

