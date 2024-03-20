Group of local advocates tired of waiting on community benefits agreement with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were several speakers, but one message Tuesday at a rally of local groups who want a robust community benefits agreement with the Royals: No agreement means no votes.

Voters on April 2 will decide whether to approve a stadiums sales tax extension that will help pay for new, downtown Royals stadium.

Many local groups who advocate for the poor and struggling have been waiting for a CBA, or community benefits agreement.

As of Tuesday, they're still waiting.

“For over a year y’all, we’ve given them everything they need to get a fair deal over the finish line," said Terrence Wise, with the Missouri Worker's Center and Stand Up KC. “Today was the deadline we gave John Sherman and the Royals to bring a meaningful counter proposal.”

The deadline passed and now the groups say they're walking away from the negotiating table.

“It was a momentous day, it felt like, anxious," said Bill Thompson with Stand Up KC. "But in a way, I’m disappointed."

Wise said even with the speeches Tuesday, there's still a chance to get an agreement done..

"They have an opportunity still, until April 1st, to bring something meaningful to the table,” Wise said.

The Royals have hinted an announcement around the CBA could be coming soon.

“A transformative community benefits agreement. That’s what they promised," said Gina Chiala, Executive Director of the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom.