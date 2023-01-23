Group to build $200M food processing center in south Kansas City, Missouri; 583 new jobs possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Area Development Council says West Liberty Foods plans to open the plant in the Interstate 49 Industrial Center. The project is expected to create 583 new jobs and support an annual payroll of $39.7 million.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our signature protein offerings with our new remade grab-and-go sandwich program,” West Liberty Foods CEO Brandon Achen said in a release. “Based on its proximity to key stakeholders for the project, Kansas City is the ideal location to house our newest technology, and we look forward to the growth this area has to officer.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas also joined in the recognition of the project.

The facility itself is slated to combine food processing and cold storage in a 327,000 square-foot facility.

The cold storage facility will be operated by Vertical Cold Storage, and marks the sixth facility for the company across the nation.

West Liberty Foods, founded in 1996 through the Iowa Turkey Growers Cooperative, maintains its headquarters in Iowa, with additional facilities in Utah and Illinois.

Information regarding any incentives used to land the project weren’t immediately available. Company officials did not immediately indicate a timetable for when the project would be complete.

—