Group to open $53M mental wellness campus in Olathe to meet growing demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe-based KVC Health Systems announced Wednesday plans to build a $53 million, 72-bed mental wellness campus to meet growing mental health needs for youth and adults.

KVC subsidiary Camber Mental Health will work with a to-be-announced partner to operate the facility, which is targeted to open in 2024.

The facility, which will be built in Olathe, will offer inpatient mental health treatment in three 24-bed units, which will be further divided into 48 beds for juveniles and 24 beds for adults.

Planners estimate the 72,000 square-foot facility will have the ability to care for roughly 3,400 patients each year.

The new campus will offer six private courtyards, walking paths and a space for dining and activities.

LINK | Kansas City entrepreneur working to change stigma around mental health through journaling

“We’ve seen an alarming increase in mental health needs for both youth and adults, including increased suicidality,” KVC Health Systems president and CEO Jason Hooper said Wednesday in a press release. “We are proud to expand the life-saving care needed in our community.”

KVC cited 2019-2021 data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showing a 68 percent increase in emergency department visits associated youth suicide attempts.

Wednesday’s announcement included news that Kansas officials have awarded the campus a $12.725 million grant.

Hooper thanked Kansas officials for their support.

“A lack of psychiatric beds has been one of the largest barriers to providing mental health care in our state,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in Wednesday’s release.

KVC and its subsidiary Camber Mental Health are also working to open similar facilities in Wichita and Hays.

If you or someone you know is needed help, several options are available. In Kansas and Missouri, dial 988 from any telephone. More information is also available online.

—