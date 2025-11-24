Groups hope to create ‘roadmap’ to help others build affordable housing in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covered the launch of this pilot program in 2023. ReNew KC Neighborhoods invited him to follow up with the organization's progress this fall. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Two families have new homes to call their own this holiday season thanks to a pilot program that launched more than two years ago.

ReNew KC Neighborhoods, The Way Home, and Equitable Development Partners spent the past two years comparing methods to create affordable housing. Now they’re sharing their lessons learned as a kind of figurative roadmap for other organizations who want to help provide more housing in Kansas City.

“I’m optimistic,” said Will Block, of ReNew KC Neighborhoods. “I think this type of community-driven approach to providing and scaling attainable housing in Kansas City is possible.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Will Block of ReNew KC Neighborhoods.

The groups renovated one existing house at a price of $270,000. They also built a brand new home at a price of $315,000.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB A house before groups renovated it in an affordable housing pilot program.

The organizations received money from Kansas City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help cover some of the costs. They sold the homes to families for less than they invested in them.

Jarrod Sanderson, CEO of The Way Home, said the commonly-accepted definition of affordable housing is housing that costs 30 percent or less of a family’s income.

He said there is a need for more affordable housing and groups like his need to take a proactive approach.

“The idea is we control it and we figure it out ourselves, or we respond to the crisis after the wheels have fallen off,” Sanderson explained.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jarrod Sanderson is CEO of The Way Home.

James Bryant is moving into the newly built home this month.

“When we walked in, it just felt right,” Bryant remembered his first time visiting the house.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB James Bryant speaks with a reporter inside his new home.

He said the house will provide stability to his family of four. Bryant works at Reconciliation Services and wants the nonprofit's clients to work with these organizations to get housing of their own.

Fonda and her children moved into the newly renovated home. She’s hopeful the pilot program leads to a larger change in the city

“I love that they came together to restore the community and make it affordable for people to live,” Fonda said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Fonda moved into a new home thanks to an affordable housing pilot program.

If you want the roadmap about what worked and didn’t, contact ReNew KC Neighborhoods on its website.

The trust fund has given out nearly $40 million over five different applications windows.

Block said the following groups helped make the pilot program a success



Bridging the Gap

CHES, Inc.

First Federal Bank

Health Forward Foundation

Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council

J&H Landscaping

Kala

KD Christian Construction Company Inc.

Keller Williams

Legal Aid of Western Missouri

Murrell Homes

Sanders Management

Stone Surfaces

Titan Built

