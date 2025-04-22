Groups want Prairie Village to send proposal for new city hall to voters for approval

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Groups in Prairie Village, Kansas, are sending fliers to homes to put pressure on the city council to let voters decide whether to build a new city hall.

The city’s been exploring the idea of a new municipal complex since 2021. It spent roughly $4.5 million in 2024 to buy an old church at 7820 Mission Road; one block away from the current city hall.

The proposal is to tear down the church and build a new city hall in its place for $18 million. Then spend $7.5 million to renovate the old city hall, so the police department can expand into that space.

“If we choose to do nothing now, we will only be spending more money in the future,” said Councilman Cole Robinson. “These needs are going to continue growing.”

The city would pay for the project with a bond. Robinson said paying off the bond would not increase taxes.

PrairieVillage United and Preserve Prairie Villagemailed fliers to residents last week. They called the proposal a waste of tax dollars.

Rob Ingaham isn’t a member of either group, but he agrees with their message.

He thinks Prairie Village hasn’t been transparent about the project. He called it “oversized,” especially for a relatively small number of full-time city staff members.

He wonders if a smaller project would save taxpayers money, which is why he wants a citywide vote on the topic.

“It’s not like we have hundreds or thousands of people walking in and out of there,” Ingraham pointed out. “Maybe there are three or four cars in the parking lot. I said,'Why do we need a brand new city hall that’s going to cost $30 million?"'

To put a question before voters, the city would have to exempt itself from a charter ordinance it passed in 2016. That ordinance said the city doesn’t have to get voter approval for every bond proposal.

Former Councilman Dan Runion voted yes on that 2016 proposal. Now, he wants the city to make an exception for this topic.

“I just think that would be appropriate to involve the people,” Runion said. “Again, if the benefits are as claimed by the proponents, then the people who are voting on it will see that.”

Robinson, the current councilman, said making an exception to the city’s charter isn’t as easy as it sounds. He believes it’s the responsibility of city council members to make decisions for the people who elected them.

“When we look at the long-term needs of the city, making a larger investment now makes sense for taxpayers in the long run,” Robinson said.

The city council is set to review different aspects of the proposal throughout the year, with more concrete talks about funding scheduled for the fall.

Robinson gave KSHB 41 News a tour of City Hall and the police department. He showed leaks in the roof, water damage in the ceiling, and floors. Many offices are cramped as they used to be storage spaces or conference rooms. There is only one restroom in City Hall.

The police department has outgrown its space. Mental health co-responders do not have their own offices. The evidence storage room is not big enough. Closets and interrogation rooms are now offices for police officers.