Growing Futures Early Education Center concerned about losing funding amid government shutdown

Various federal programs are in jeopardy as the government shutdown continues into November.

Growing Futures Early Education Center concerned about USDA grant freeze

Growing Futures Early Education Center in Overland Park, Kansas, was notified on Friday that grant money through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program may be frozen November 1.

“We received notification from the State of Kansas that WIC would no longer be supplying formula, like direct deliveries of formula, and they were watching for any announcements when it comes to CACFP and the possibility of funding pauses coming into effect at the beginning of November,” said Health and Nutrition Specialist Kaylee Dobbins.

Growing Futures is a Head Start center for children up to age 5 in Johnson County. The nonprofit provides early education opportunities along with comprehensive family support services.

One of those support programs offered to families is the breakfast and lunch program paid for by the Child and Adult Care Food Program. The food budget is about $12,000 a month.

“Some of our families, this is the only place that their kiddos get a good quality meal with all the veggies, fruits, meats and milk requirements that they need." Dobbins said. "Especially with the cost of groceries right now, it’s extremely critical, especially with the SNAP and WIC issues going on right now.”

Parents like Maria de Anda, who receives WIC, are hoping for the best. Her daughters eat breakfast and lunch at school and that's helped save a lot money at home.

“I was shocked and it’s honestly sad and frustrating." de Anda said. "Not only for me, but for a lot of other families who are going through the same thing, who will just not have that resource anymore. Just knowing that they have had food here and were able to eat has helped me a lot.”

Staff says about 70 to 75% of their food budget is comes from the federal government. A funding freeze would mean money out of pocket. But no matter the cost, not feeding their children is not an option.

“It would be difficult to say the least,” said Dobbins.

Growing Futures is accepting donations on its website.

