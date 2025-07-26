Growing Futures Early Education Center gives Johnson County toddlers head start in their development

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Trump Administration released more than $5 billion in education funding on Friday.

Growing Futures Early Education Center gives toddlers head start in development

This is money that many metro school districts and organizations need to provide programs already budgeted for the upcoming school year.

The mission of reaching and teaching kids truly takes a village, and their learning starts much younger than some parents realize.

The Growing Futures Early Education Center in Overland Park has been investing in the youngest children in Johnson County for many years through its Early Head Start Home-Based program.

Its “Parents as Teachers” curriculum focuses on school readiness, parent-child relationships, and early detection of learning delays.

“From an early childhood aspect, I look for some of her skills — fine motor, social, language, intellectual skills,” said Lisa Harris, family educator with the Early Head Start Home-Based program.

The program also helps catch and prevent child abuse and neglect and provides wrap-around social services for parents, like therapy, career planning, finance, and healthcare.

Priority is given to families living below the poverty level.

4,000 kids, from infants to five-year-olds, live at or below the federal poverty line in Johnson County.

While it may look like playtime from the outside, Kayla Wolken knows that her daughter Evelyn’s brain is developing rapidly.

“I didn’t know that, um, 90% of their brain is developed by five," Wolken said. "And so, that was really surprising to me. So knowing that, I’m glad that this program exists. Once a month, we go through and check off, like, her development milestones. Make sure she’s meeting everything.”

Wolken and her husband, Hunter Wolken, are first-time parents and want to make sure their daughter reaches her full potential.

Since enrolling in Growing Futures’ Early Head Start Home-Based program, they have had peace of mind knowing that a trained professional is always by their side, guiding them and cheering them on.

“Having somebody who has that background be able to help, and be part of your village, is definitely helpful,” said Wolken. “You know, you have somebody else to reassure that you are doing a good job, or somebody to help you if you are falling behind on something.”

During a time when anxiety, depression, and violence are problems for young people, Harris says a program like this can be the difference in a child’s future.

“As you do see mental health concerns and things, they are able to be connected to their families and that support," Harris said. "And say, I need to lean on you for this, and just really rely on that family dynamic that started so early in these little moments. Parents are their first teachers, and they will follow suit.”

Parenthood can often feel like a barrage of unknowns and curveballs, but at least during the 90 minutes of teaching, time can slow as the family grows.

“Like people say, it does, it takes a village,” Wolken said.

