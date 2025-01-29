Growing up winners: Hale Cook Elementary students celebrate Chiefs' dominance

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

As the Kansas City Chiefs' success continues, a new generation of fans is growing up knowing nothing but victories.

At Hale Cook Elementary, the young students are learning more than traditional subjects; they're delving into the current events of the Chiefs.

From Tiffany Ippolito’s second grade classroom, a lesson dubbed "Chiefs 101," the students proudly discuss their favorite team. "

I'm proud of them because they are the best football players in the world," shares Travis, a young fan.

His classmates quickly chime in, with Benji adding, "In the world!" and Mila and Lucy proclaiming, in unison, "The universe!"

Valencia also expresses her admiration: "I like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce."

Meanwhile, Benji shouted, "Go Chiefs!" and emphasized, "2 Super Bowls!"

Their enthusiasm is infectious, with Valencia affirming how thrilling the games are: "It's just crazy how games go!"

It’s clear that Chiefs players like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are heroes for these kids. But for some, the reality of their unparalleled success might not yet fully register.

Tiffany Ippolito, an instructor, integrates creative methods such as watching videos and understanding geography to make learning fun and relevant.

However, these young fans have yet to experience an aspect of sports fandom – loss.

Frank Boal, a seasoned sports radio and TV broadcaster, reminisces about the tougher times in Chiefs history.

"The kids are spoiled. The fans are now spoiled," he said, highlighting how the children have become accustomed to continuous victories.

Despite the current triumphs, Frank reminds these young fans, "Enjoy it while you have it because this does not last."

When asked about their favorite moments and players, Valencia shares her admiration for Mahomes and Kelce, while Benji and others confidently declare the Chiefs "the best of the best." Even Sunny, who admits to being an Eagles fan disguised in Chiefs gear, participates in the spirited fandom.

The children's excitement is palpable, encapsulating what it means to be a fan of a winning team. Their enthusiasm peaks as they imagine future victories, with Rae playfully predicting celebrations and hugs if the Chiefs clinch another Super Bowl: "If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, I will say woo and hug my mom and dad."

As these young voices cheer, the message is clear – for them, the Chiefs' success is a given. However, long-time fans and broadcasters like Frank persist in grounding them with historical wisdom.

The future remains bright for Chiefs Kingdom, and one thing is certain: these kids are enjoying every moment of it.

Valencia closes with a spirited, "Go Chiefs!" echoed by a collective, "YAYY" from the class.

