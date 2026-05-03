Guadalupe Centers celebrates 100 years of iconic Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

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Guadalupe Centers celebrated 100 years of its iconic Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on May 1 and 2.

The event continues to be a way to preserve and celebrate culture in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood.

A vibrant lineup of live entertainment got the crowd dancing, including local and fan-favorite bands, traditional folkloric dancers, and an array of authentic Mexican food.

Leo Prieto, Chief Community Impact Officer, said the tradition continues to be meaningful for the community.

"The food, the drinks, all the retail we have — a sense of pride is bestowed among the historic Westside, so we want to share that with everyone," Prieto said. "We've been here for 100 years, we are going to be here for another 100 years. Like I said, aquí estamos, no nos vamos. Let's go Guadalupe Center Cinco de Mayo."

The Guadalupe Centers started serving the community in 1919 as Mexican families began immigrating to the U.S. for jobs in migrant farming, railroad, and livestock. Kansas City was one of those main hubs.

According to its website, the National Register for Historic Places says the Guadalupe Centers "is the longest continuously operating agency serving Latinos in the United States."