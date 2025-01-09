Habitat for Humanity, Kansas Citians honor President Jimmy Carter's legacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The late President Jimmy Carter was known for his work with Habitat for Humanity (HFH), so people across the metro are honoring him by signing building materials that will be used to build homes.

"I just wrote, 'Thank you for the example you provided for us all,'" said Robin Barney, a Habitat for Humanity employee.

Barney remembers Carter, the man who symbolized what the organization stands for.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Robin Barney

"I'm not one of the younger associates," Barney said. "I had the privilege of voting for Carter twice."

As the nation mourns the loss of Carter on Jan. 9, many remember him for his humanitarianism.

"It's both a day of mourning, but it's also a day of celebration for the values he displayed," he said.

Doors signed at HFH's Restore locations across the Kansas City metro will open new chapters for Kansas Citians, and 2x4s signed at Lawrence's Restore location will build new lives for Lawrence residents.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Lindsay Hicks

That's exactly what Carter stood for, says CEO and president of HFH Kansas City Lindsay Hicks.

"We have many, many, many new construction projects that are happening in the metro right now, and so we felt like this was such a great way to honor his legacy and to have it continue to live on," Hicks said.

For those interested in signing a door, you can visit any of HFHKC's Restore locations or their main office at 1423 E Linwood Blvd. until the end of the week. If you can't make it in person, you can sign HFH's virtual book for Carter here.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

