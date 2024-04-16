Habitat for Humanity's Kansas City Restore launching Earth Day donation drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time for spring cleaning, and for many that means getting rid of furniture or appliances in your home.

But don't send those items to a landfill.

Instead, Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City's ReStore wants people to donate unwanted items so that they get a another lease on life.

Selling used items helps keep them from piling up in landfills and gives someone else the chance to buy them.

“Our commitment to recycling, re-purposing, and reselling donated goods not only supports affordable housing, but also fosters a more sustainable future," said Brooke Wrisinger, Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City Vice President of ReStore. "With the support of donors, volunteers, partners and shoppers, we're helping families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future while making a lasting impact on our planet."

People who donate from April 15-22 will get a coupon that can be used to save at area ReStores.