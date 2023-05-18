Hamilton, Missouri, teen's earrings business booms after social media post

KSHB

HAMILTON, Mo. — Creating earrings from clay began as a hobby for Brooklyn Nixdorf.

The 15-year-old from Hamilton, Missouri - a small town about an hour northeast of Kansas City - started creating the earrings to earn money to attend field trips.

"I wanted something different," Brooklyn said."I’ve seen a lot of people do leather and metal things."

That difference, creating with clay, captured the attention of hundreds of people on social media after Brooklyn's mom, Cassie Nixdorf, posted a pair of Brooklyn's earrings in a Facebook swap and shop.

KSHB

"I was shocked and kind of blown away," Brooklyn said. "I didn't expect it (orders) to go up so fast."

The social media post garnered more than 350 likes and more than 300 comments, with several people asking how they could order Brooklyn's earrings.

"I think she just launched a successful business," one poster said.

Indeed, business is good.

"We have about 30 pairs a week, 30 orders, when back before the post we got five or 10 pairs," Brooklyn said. "It’s been a lot of fun..a little stressful."

The large kitchen island is where Brooklyn creates. It's also part of the classroom for the homeschooled student.

Instead of being lined with food, it's filled with clay, hardware and even some bling.

Brooklyn creates a variety of earrings in different colors by mixing the clay herself. She can also stamp a variety of patterns into the clay.

Brooklyn's mom helps by applying the hardware to the earrings. Her mom says the process is relatively quick, 20 minutes from start to finish, but that trial and error is part of it.

"There’s a lot of earrings that get thrown away because they don’t pass her (Brooklyn's) quality control," Cassie said.

Brooklyn starts by mixing the clay and then sending it through a pressing machine until it's smooth. If there are any imperfections or bubbles, back into the press machine the clay goes.

KSHB

Once Brooklyn creates a pattern and pokes holes into the clay for the hardware, she uses a tool to scrape off the clay, and places the pieces into her oven to harden the clay.

About 10 minutes later, the buzzer goes off, and the earrings are left to cool for about a minute. Once the pieces are cool enough, Cassie puts the hardware in and pokes the jewelry into a custom-made business card before shipping.

The business, Daisy and P, is named after the family's two dogs.

"It's been very exciting," Cassie said. "I like packaging them and putting them in the baggy and writing the address and showing Brooke, this one’s going to Smithville, or this ones going to them," Cassie said.

Brooklyn went from selling the earrings on her personal Facebook page to friends and family, to selling to strangers on her professional website.

KSHB

"We’ve gotten so many orders from it," Brooklyn said.

All because of a single Facebook post by mom.

"I had no idea it was going to turn into what it did but she's had a lot of fun with it," Cassie said.

An overnight boom in business means a lot of time spent in the kitchen together for the mom and daughter duo.

"Definitely my favorite part is spending time with Brooke," Cassie said.

And, it's work Brooklyn enjoys, too.

"It's not like, oh, I gotta go do the dishes," Brooklyn said. "It's like, yay, I get to make earrings."

KSHB

Brooklyn said her favorite part of the process is delivering the jewelry.

"Because I know people are happy with them and I get returning customers," Brooklyn said.

The earrings are light, unique and come in all different shapes and sizes. Brooklyn can also create custom earrings upon request.

Brooklyn sells her jewelry at Planted UP! in Cameron. She wants her earrings to be sold in small businesses in Kansas City.

KSHB

And, she has something for Kansas City sport's fans, too with her Royals and Chiefs earrings.

If people want to avoid the wait and shipping fees, Brooklyn will be selling her earrings at the Wine Stroll in Plattsburg on Saturday, May 20.

The family is working on creating a small boutique they plan to put in their yard where Brooklyn can create, which means her mom can get her kitchen island back.

The hope is to someday expand on Brooklyn's creative talents.

"She is just 15. I think if she stays with it she could absolutely open up a store downtown or something like that," Cassie said. "With more than jewelry. Clothes and fun stuff like that."

Editor's note: The writer of this story has admittedly bought seven pairs of Brooklyn's earrings and plans to buy more.

—