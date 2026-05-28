Harp Barbecue to close Saturday, May 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harp Barbecue announced its last day of business will be Saturday, May 30.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant thanked everyone who has supported the business from Independence to Raytown and Overland Park.

The barbecue spot started as a pop-up at Crane Brewing in Raytown in 2019.

Owner Tyler Harp opened a restaurant in 2022.

Harp moved from the Raytown location at East 66th Terrace and Raytown Road to a new Overland Park spot near West 135th Street and Quivira Road.

The restaurant ranked as one of the top BBQ restaurants in the city in the 2023 KSHB BBQ Draft.

High beef prices have reportedly contributed to his decision to close.

"The biggest problem that I see is that four companies own 86 percent of the beef in America," he said in the Instagram post. "Things get monopolized on that level. The price goes up. And of course, these companies are recording record profits, while you, me, and the mom of three can barely afford groceries."

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