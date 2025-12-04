Harrisonville church donates all proceeds from Christmas tree sales to help children locally, globally

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan . A viewer called KSHB 41 and told us about the tree stand. Megan went to Harrisonville to talk with the church's pastor and some of its members.

A Christmas tree stand run by a church in Harrisonville is spreading holiday cheer while making a significant impact on children's lives.

They will donate 100% of the proceeds from the sales of trees to help kids in Cass County and around the world.

The Church at Pleasant Ridge has become a site for " Buy A Tree, Change a Life ," program that has been operating for 13 years. The program's donated over $13 million to help children.

"We got the Navy Seals of volunteers, in the cold, no matter what it takes, late nights, we are doing this thing," said Dr. Malachi O'Brien with The Church at Pleasant Ridge.

The Christmas spirit is evident among the dedicated volunteers working at the tree lot.

"I don't care how cold it is, I'm excited!," O'Brien said. "This is the secret to living is giving."

"Who wouldn't want to help out with this project," said Lea Nickel, a member of the church.

The church decided to go all in when they committed to the program.

"I said, 'We are going to be a site for 'Buy A Tree, Change a Life,'" O'Brien said.

Nickel said the church should go big or go home.

The lot offers Fraser Fir trees in various sizes to accommodate different budgets and needs.

"We have five-to-six-foot trees, six-to-seven-foot trees," O'Brien said.

The trees range in price from $30 to $110, and organizers emphasize every purchase makes a real difference.

"They don't realize how much actually goes back," Nickel said.

The money is split equally between international and local causes. 50% goes to Cambodia to fund learning centers and libraries, while the other 50% stays in Cass County to help local families.

"All of the proceeds, all of proceeds go to help kids globally and locally," O'Brien said.

The Church at Pleasant Ridge represents a significant milestone for the program.

"We're actually the first site in this part of the country," O'Brien said. "There's 100 sites in different places. They've been doing this for 13 years they've given over $13 million away to help kids locally and globally."

All overhead costs are covered by sponsors to make sure every dollar from tree sales goes directly to helping children.

"People kind of think, well, 'What are you getting out of it, what's in it for you?"' O'Brien said. "What's in it for us is that we actually get to know we are making a difference."

The project is bringing the Cass County community together around a shared mission.

"We believe there are 100 generous people," O'Brien said.

Word-of-mouth marketing has been effective in drawing customers to the lot.

"They came because someone told them, so they had to come by," O'Brien said. "I'm grateful for others telling people to come by."

With about 60 trees remaining, the lot will continue to serve customers throughout the weekend.

The organizers share a simple message for the holiday season.

"It's better to give than to receive," O'Brien said.

The church plans to continue the annual Christmas tree sales and make it a permanent part of their community outreach efforts.

The tree lot is located at 22500 E. 299th St., in Harrisonville.

The stand is open this weekend for customers looking to purchase a tree while supporting children in need. The hours on Friday will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

