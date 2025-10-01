Harry S. Truman Library, National Archives closed due to government shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The federal government shutdown that started late Tuesday night is already having effects in the Kansas City area.

The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum , and the Kansas City National Archives are closed due to the shutdown.

Truman Library website

The Library and Museum, is located at 500 w. US 24 Highway in Independence.

The Truman Library's website and social media are not being updated or monitored, and all activities and events are canceled.

The Research Room, museum, and administrative officers for the Truman Library will be closed during the entire shutdown of the federal government.

Events and programs presented by the Truman Library Institute are unaffected.

The National Archives, Kansas City facility, located at 400 W. Pershing Road in Kansas City, Missouri, is also closed due to the shutdown.

Archives activities are being canceled, with the following exceptions, which remain open and operational (barring holiday closures).

Federal Records Centers (including the National Personnel Records Center), Federal Register.

The Research Rooms and administrative offices for the Lyndon B. Johnson, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush Libraries will be closed during the entire shutdown of the federal government.

