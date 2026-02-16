Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum to open America250 exhibit in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum will commemorate America's 250 years of history with a special exhibition opening April 20.

"The Story of the US" includes pieces of American history on loan from the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

According to the museum, the exhibit will include:



Original design of the Great Seal of the United States

Louisiana Purchase adding nearly a million square miles to the U.S.

The Supreme Court's Dred Scott v. Sandford Decision denying citizenship to enslaved people

Telegram announcing the surrender of Fort Sumter

Surrender documents of both Germany and Japan in World War II

The Marshall Plan, the aid program that helped Europe recover after World War II

Executive Order 9981, President Truman's order desegregrating the armed services

NATO Treaty

Joint Resolution proposing the 26th Amendment, giving 18-year-olds the right to vote

Artifacts will include a brick from the original White House, aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart's pilot's license, a celebrated portrait of President Kennedy and an inaugural gown from First Lady Hillary Clinton.

The library will have the documents on display April 20 through May 26.

The full exhibition will be open to visitors throughout 2026.

On April 1, the Truman Library will also open a second temporary exhibition celebrating the Trumans' and Kansas City's love of sports.

During this exhibition, the library and museum will be open Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon - 5 p.m.

