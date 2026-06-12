Harvesters community food network names new president and CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters — The Community Food Network announced Friday a new leader for the food bank.

Debbie Espinosa has been selected as president and CEO of Harvesters — becoming the sixth person to lead the organization, according to a press release from the organization.

Espinosa brings more than 30 years of experience as a nonprofit leader to the role, most recently serving as the president and CEO of FIND Regional Food Bank in California. She has experience working with organizations on a local, regional, national and international level.

She has ties to Kansas City, attending Rockhurst University and completing an internship at Harvesters during her time there, as well as an internship at the Kansas City-based national headquarters of Camp Fire Boys and Girls. Espinosa also worked as a site director for the YMCA and YWCA of Greater Kansas City summer day camp, per a press release.

"We believe Debbie will be just the transformational leader Harvesters needs at this time," Harvesters' Board Chair Kevin Strathman said in a press release. "She brings a wealth of food banking experience and knowledge and is known for bringing innovation to every position she has held. The fact that she learned early leadership skills from some of Kansas City's top nonprofit leaders made this decision even easier. It seems she was destined to return one day and lead one of this area's most beloved nonprofit organizations."

Espinosa has deepened her ties to Kansas City over the last decade through her service on the national board of directors for Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, an organization based in Kansas City and established in 1948 by H. Roe Bartle.

"I am honored to join Harvesters and return to a community that played such an important role in shaping my personal and professional journey. Many of the values that have guided my career in service, collaboration, and a commitment to helping others thrive were strengthened through the mentors, colleagues and experiences I had in Kansas City,” Espinosa said in part in a press release.

Espinosa will officially start her new role at the end of August.

—