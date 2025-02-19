Haskell Indian Nations University women's basketball coach to finish season without pay after federal layoff

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

Amid President Trump's efforts to downsize the federal workforce, 38 Haskell Indian Nations University (HINU) employees were laid off Friday following federal orders, according to Haskell Board of Regents Interim President Dalton Henry.

HINU operates under the Bureau of Indian Education, which was impacted by federal layoffs.

Haskell's head women's basketball coach Adam Strom, Yakama Nation, was among those laid off. He said he was notified on Friday and terminated that same day.

"I was in denial, I was in shock," he said.

Just two weeks out from playoffs — which HINU is set to host beginning Feb. 27 — Strom decided he would not take a timeout.

“They could remove the coaching title, but they’re not going to remove me from the sidelines," Strom said. "So, I’m going to stay on board and we’re going to go into post-season together and we’re going to finish business.”

Strom, who has coached for 25 years, decided to continue leading the team without pay.

"It's deeper than the game of basketball, it's family," he said.

He's spent the last four years building the Haskell's women's basketball team. He started with seniors like Mahpiya Irving.

"He's one of the best coaches I've ever played with," Irving said.

The layoffs came one day before the team's last regular-season game, which was senior night. Strom waited until after the game to tell his players about his termination.

"It made me sick to my stomach just hearing that," Irving said.

He's turning it into an opportunity to coach his players beyond the court.

"I wanted them to know that life's not always fair, but it's about what you do after life's not fair," he said.

Probationary federal employees across the country have been impacted by recent layoffs. Strom says he held probationary status because he officially became a federal employee within the last year after he began teaching courses at the university.

Strom says he appreciates Haskell for working to find ways to keep him employed.

The coach says the impact goes beyond his love for basketball, as he's currently without an income and is raising three young adult sons alongside his wife.

While the future of the program is uncertain, the team has a basketball season to finish.

"Every time we take the floor, we play for Indian Country," Strom said.

