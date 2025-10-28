Have you ever bought a 50/50 raffle at a Chiefs game? Here's where your money goes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you've ever tailgated at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, you've likely run into someone selling Chiefs 50/50 raffle tickets.

But there's a lot more that goes into the operation than most fans realize.

Many fans KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke with at Monday night's game against the Washington Commanders assumed half the money accumulated goes back to the NFL or the Chiefs.

While half of the money does goes to one lucky winner, the other half doesn't go back to the team or the NFL.

Over the last 13 years, fans have bought $16 million worth of tickets. Reporter Ledonne went in the stands with one of the vendors you may have bought tickets from.

Mark Mohler is no stranger to the fans at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I've been with the Chiefs since 2015," Mohler said.

He sold more than 10,000 tickets at Monday night's game.

Mohler's sold more than 100 winning tickets in 10 seasons.

"You'd be my fourth winner since January," Mohler told one fan buying tickets.

"What would you do with the money if you got it?" KSHB 41 reporter Ledonne asked fans.

"Pay all my debt off," one fan responded.

Mohler explained everyone reacts differently when they realize they won, but many express gratitude instead of jumping up and down.

“Hearing the stories from people after they win, it's just amazing," Mohler said. "The amount of people that win that have deep, deep need over stuff and just get met by the raffle is incredible to see."

To Mohler, every ticket is a winner.

“Because you're helping people out," Mohler said. "You’re giving something back to the community.”

Half the money goes home with a lucky fan, but the other half goes to a Kansas City-based charity. The vice president of community impact and civic affairs for the Chiefs said the charitable organization that receives the raffle money changes every home game.

“I think it's almost $8 million now that has gone back into the Kansas City community," Anne Scharf said. "I just think it speaks so much to our fan base and who our fans are."

Scharf said the Hunt Foundation prioritizes the needs of the entire Kansas City community when choosing a nonprofit.

"Most of the funds coming in go right back out into the community to help children, especially, and then families who are in crisis or in need," Scharf said. “We are really, really deliberate about making sure that all that money coming in from the public is going right back out to where it's most needed.”

Monday night's proceeds will go to the National World War I Memorial, the Marine Corps Foundation and the Navy Seal Foundation.

The president and CEO of the National World I War Memorial and Museum in Kansas City explained the money received will go toward the exhibition hall and telling veteran's stories.

"It really continues the tradition of the people of Kansas City looking out for our veterans," Matthew Nayloi said. "We have a lot of need, a lot of opportunity at the museum and memorial to be able to tell the story of veterans who served and about the ideals of democracy that they fought for."

The number one question Mohler gets from fans is how to better their odds.

“What do I have to do to up my chances of winning?" Dave Harvey, a fan, asked.

Well, the raffle really is about probability and being lucky.

A computer in the back of the stadium makes the decision one lucky fan's fate. It's a tracked, automated system that selects one fan at random.

The folks behind the raffle have some tips for fans for the next home game.

"Take advantage of prime time pricing, look online, and then just just make sure that if you bought a ticket, that you look to see if you were the winner," Scharf said.

But whether you spend $10 or $1,000, it's all for a good cause.

“I love being a part of something that's giving back," Mohler said.

The 50/50 pot usually brings in $150,000 to $200,000 at an average home game. Monday night's game against the Commanders brought in $160,592.

