Hazardous conditions remain in Kansas City, Kansas, following overnight rains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City, Kansas, say overnight rainfall has led to flooding and damage that haven’t been seen since the flood of 1993.

Unified Government Public Works officials say the storm left widespread flooding, downed trees and damage to local streets and infrastructure.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the south side of the city, especially along Inland Drive north of Holiday Drive, where “conditions remain hazardous.”

“This storm brought an extraordinary amount of rain in a very short time, and our teams have been working nonstop to respond,” UG Public Works Director Troy Shaw said Thursday afternoon. “Some neighborhoods saw flooding levels we haven’t experienced since 1993.”

Shaw said crews remain out in the community conducting storm assessments. So far, officials have confirmed blocked roads, washed-out street sections, downed trees, hill slides and erosion.

One hill slide was reported at 7150 Gibbs Road.

Courtesy Unified Government A hill slide reported in western Kansas City, Kansas, on July 17, 2025.

Officials report 30-40 downed trees across the city, with more expected.

A damaged embankment was reported around 53rd Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Unified Government

Pierson Park, located at 1800 S. 55th St., in KCK, is closed due to flooding. Flooding is also impacting operations at Wyandotte County Lake.

KCK residents can check online for storm debris disposal options.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities reported several thousand customers lost power at the peak of the storm.

A BPU official described damage to power lines, poles, and critical infrastructure as “extensive.”

“Due to the severity of the damage, power restoration will be a multi-day effort in specific areas, meaning some customers will remain without power for days, not just hours,” the utility said.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, BPU’s outage map showed 2,003 customers remained without power.

“Crews are working around the clock to assess damage, replace downed poles and lines, and rebuild sections of the electric system so power can be safely restored to every impacted home and business,” the utility said.

Customers can report damage by calling the BPU at 913-573-9522. Any downed power lines should also be reported to 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

