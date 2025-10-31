Health officials in Wyandotte County report increase in whooping cough cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Public Health Department said there has been an increase in whooping cough cases during the fall season.

The department recommends that individuals and families watch for whooping cough symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if they or their child has symptoms. It also advises that people stay current on vaccinations that protect against whooping cough.

“We have seen multiple cases of whooping cough recently, and we are working with those individuals and people close to them to see if other people may have been exposed,” said Interim Director of the Wyandotte County Public Health Department, Terrie Garrison.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, typically starts with cold-like symptoms and then worsens, leading to violent coughing fits that can last for weeks or months.

The bacteria spread easily from person to person through the air.

While anyone can get whooping cough, it can be very dangerous for infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

The respiratory infection can be treated with antibiotics prescribed by a healthcare provider.

