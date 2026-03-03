Health officials report first confirmed measles case in a Kansas City resident since 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Kansas City Health Department are investigating a confirmed measles case in an unvaccinated adult.

The Kansas City Health Department said Tuesday there has not been a measles case in a Kansas City resident since 2018.

“Measles remains one of the most contagious diseases, with the potential for serious complications. The good news is that MMR vaccination is an effective way to prevent measles,” KCHD Director Dr. Marvia Jones said in part in a press release.

Health officials are working to find the source of the exposure and contact those who were potentially exposed to the virus.

Residents are urged to check their vaccination statuses, and consult with a doctor if symptoms emerge, including high fever, cough, tiny white spots with bluish-white centers in the mouth or a rash on the skin.

Symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after contact, according to KCHD.

Those who are unsure of their vaccination status or need a vaccine can call their primary health care provider or the health department at 816-513-6008.

Visit the websites below for more information on measles:



—