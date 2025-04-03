VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

Heartland Arts KC fellows present 'Go Outside - An Infrastructure Musical.'

Heartland Arts KC holds a nine-week fellowship, involving artists of various disciplines that come together to put on a show about a specific policy focus.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Logan Stacer - Heartland Arts KC Founder

"We have four musicians this year, a poet, a comedian, an actress and a visual artist," Heartland Arts KC Founder, Logan Stacer said. "Nine weeks ago, they were strangers, now they've fully written and produced a musical about infrastructure policy, based off conversations they've had with community leaders."

Stacer says the organization works to make art a part of civic life.

"What our organization strives to do is to make art part of civic life, so in the same way you prepare for an election that you would do research on, and research candidates, I think you should engage with art to inform and educate yourself," Stacer said.

Each year, the fellowship will have a different policy focus.

"So our policy focus for this year is infrastructure , which is a really heady policy focus," Stacer said. "But through conversations with a lot of different community leaders, these artists have kind of taken these heady concepts and added that human narrative to it because I think empathy is often what gets lost in some of these more 'public policy, infrastructure,' like these words they feel distant, but we try to bring them closer with human stories, story telling."

Fellows meet twice a week for nine weeks and then share what they've worked on with the community to receive feedback.

The two shows are Thursday, April 3rd and Friday, April 4th at 6 p.m. at Berger Hall inside Starlight Theater. Park in the yellow lot and enter through Gate 8.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

There will be a talk back with the artists right after the show. To learn more about the fellowship,click here.