Heat advisory for Kansas City area set to take effect 11 a.m. Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week’s anticipated stretch of above average temperatures has prompted a heat advisory for the broader Kansas City area.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, issued a heat advisory for the Kansas City area. The advisory is currently set to run from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values up to 107 are possible during peak heating hours combined with high humidity.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner wrote in Tuesday’s weather blog that if Kansas City makes it to 95 degrees for three straight days this week, it will mark the first “official” heatwave of 2023.

