Heat advisory issued for Kansas City area on Friday, Saturday; heat index above 105 possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is about to make its presence known across the Kansas City region.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area running from 1 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Heat indices could top out between 100 and 106 on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Little relief is expected overnight Friday as temperatures are forecast to remain in the middle to upper 70s.

Kansas City, Missouri, has posted its extreme heat plan for 2025 on its website. You can learn more at this link .

