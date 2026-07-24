Heat advisory issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri this weekend, including the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of Kansas and Missouri this weekend.
The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Monday.
It includes portions of east central and northeast Kansas, and central and west central Missouri.
Parts of the KSHB 41 News viewing are included in the heat advisory.
- Andrew, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Sullivan and Worth counties in Missouri.
- Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
NWS said there could be heat index values up to 110, with hot temperatures and high humidity expected.
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