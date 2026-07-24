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Heat advisory issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri this weekend, including the Kansas City metro

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather noon Friday update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of Kansas and Missouri this weekend.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Monday.

It includes portions of east central and northeast Kansas, and central and west central Missouri.

Parts of the KSHB 41 News viewing are included in the heat advisory.

  • Andrew, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Sullivan and Worth counties in Missouri.
  • Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

NWS said there could be heat index values up to 110, with hot temperatures and high humidity expected.

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