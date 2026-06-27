Heat impacting portions of Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will be on the rise for the Kansas City metro. The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning from Sunday through Thursday for portions of Kansas and Missouri.

The extreme heat warning includes portions of east central and northeast Kansas, and parts of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri, per NWS.

NWS said in a social media post daytime temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices of 100 to 110.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Thursday. Daytime temperatures in the low/mid 90s are expected with heat indices of 100 to 110. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and NEVER leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. #kswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/2Xb9sUnGvj — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 27, 2026

Soccer fans at FIFA Fan Fest were feeling the heat and humidity Saturday, prompting KC2026 to encourage attendees to take precautions.

Gary Brauer/KSHB Fans at FIFA Fan Fest on Saturday, June 27.

"Fans are encouraged to plan ahead by staying hydrated, seeking shade when needed and taking advantage of the free water stations available on-site," KC2026 said in a social media post Saturday.

FIFA Fan Fest in Kansas City will have several off days following Saturday's event, and it doesn't return until July 3.

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