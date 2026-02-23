Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat lamp in chicken coop leads to house fire early Monday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators believe a heat lamp in a chicken coop is to blame for an early Monday fire in Independence.

The Independence Fire Department says around 4 a.m. Monday, Independence and Fort Osage firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on N. Davis Road.

Heavy fire from the rear of the home was showing on arrival, as crews began an aggressive attack.

The fire was brought under control, but one Fort Osage firefighter suffered minor burns in the blaze.

The cause of the fire appears to be a heat lamp in a chicken coop adjacent to the back deck.

Damage estimates have not yet been determined.

