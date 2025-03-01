Heavy debris fire at east KCMO scrapyard sends plume of smoke into the air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heavy fire caused by a large pile of scrap metal and debris at a scrapyard in east Kansas City, Missouri, sent a plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.

KCFD responded to the fire at 8100 Wilson Avenue at 2:15 p.m.

At the moment, fire crews are working to extinguish the pile with the assistance of the scrapyard equipment operator. They are also using machinery to pull the pile apart and apply water.

No injuries have been reported and there are currently no exposure issues, according to KCFD.

—